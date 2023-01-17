Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Up to $24.91

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.91, but opened at $25.80. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 554 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.