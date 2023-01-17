Persistence (XPRT) Price Reaches $0.60 on Top Exchanges

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $86.79 million and $489,157.92 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003258 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 249.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00432931 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.83 or 0.30388547 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00755983 BTC.
Persistence Token Profile
Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 161,923,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,623,091 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.
Buying and Selling Persistence
