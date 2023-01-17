PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lessened by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 47.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 147.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 158,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $176.80. 58,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,251. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

