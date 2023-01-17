PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 3.0% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

