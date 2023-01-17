Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $68.03.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile



Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

