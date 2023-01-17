Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,959 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Nasdaq by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.31.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $63.62. 8,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,340. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

