Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,835. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.90.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

