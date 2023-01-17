Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $223.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,041. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.06.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

