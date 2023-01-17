Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 403.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Barclays began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

NYSE GRMN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,656. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $133.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

