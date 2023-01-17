Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.54.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $95.45. 5,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,127. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.05%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

