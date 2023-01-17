Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

STIP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,100. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.55. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.78.

