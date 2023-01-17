Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.6% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 16.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $5,131,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.87. 5,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $279.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.25 and its 200-day moving average is $221.46.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.