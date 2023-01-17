Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $842,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,119,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. 2,189,560 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

