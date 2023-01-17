Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 240 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.93.

BLK stock traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $749.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $720.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $858.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

