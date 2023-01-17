Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,040

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 1,070 ($13.06) to GBX 1,040 ($12.69) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 950 ($11.59) to GBX 890 ($10.86) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.86) to GBX 1,060 ($12.93) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.06) to GBX 1,050 ($12.81) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Pennon Group stock remained flat at $23.36 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

