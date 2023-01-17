PDS Planning Inc Sells 1,506 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.32. The company had a trading volume of 472,454 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18.

