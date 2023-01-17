PDS Planning Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,846 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 164.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after buying an additional 235,892 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

ISTB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.06. 7,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,800. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

