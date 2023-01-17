PDS Planning Inc Purchases 173 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 28.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.14. 69,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

