PDS Planning Inc Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.15. 67,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,967. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $107.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

