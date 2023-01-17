PDS Planning Inc Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PDS Planning Inc cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.70. 416,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,082,416. The firm has a market cap of $262.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

