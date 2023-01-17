PDS Planning Inc Acquires 22 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,585,693,000 after purchasing an additional 998,214 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.39.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $487.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $523.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $455.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

