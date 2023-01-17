Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO John B. Gibson Sells 194 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) CEO John B. Gibson sold 194 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $23,340.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,351,405.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

