Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO John B. Gibson Sells 194 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) CEO John B. Gibson sold 194 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $23,340.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,351,405.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
