PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Hits $1,886.26

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $511.52 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,886.26 or 0.08977623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 247.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00432931 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.83 or 0.30388547 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00755983 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

