Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.2% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.81.

UPS stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.15. 23,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.92 and its 200 day moving average is $181.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

