Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $363,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.73.

DLR stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.52. 8,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,195. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.79. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

