Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,316,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,682,000 after acquiring an additional 289,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,127,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,646,000 after acquiring an additional 92,949 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.90. 41,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,808. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $248.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.80.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.12.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

