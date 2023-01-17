Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.5% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

ABT stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.