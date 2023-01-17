Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,722. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00.

