Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower Price Performance

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,637 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.82. 25,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,165. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

