Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 10 Per Share

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Panther Securities’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Panther Securities Trading Up 6.8 %

LON:PNS opened at GBX 315 ($3.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 295.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 291.40. The stock has a market cap of £55.04 million and a P/E ratio of 379.52. Panther Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 240 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Panther Securities

Panther Securities PLC is a property investment company that is AIM quoted. The company prior to December 2013 was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. We own and manage over 950 individual property units within approximately 135 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom.

