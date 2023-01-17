PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Down 8.1%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.68. 72,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,141,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 188,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 89,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

