Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Up 3.1%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.65 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.65 ($0.20). Approximately 62,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 90,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.15 ($0.20).

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of £24.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oxford BioDynamics news, insider Stephen Charles Diggle purchased 50,000 shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($10,982.31).

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

