Osmosis Market Cap Hits $407.14 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00003928 BTC on popular exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $407.14 million and approximately $17.67 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

