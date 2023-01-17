Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:OR opened at $13.25 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -23.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

