Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Shares Down 4.7%

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). 989,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,674,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).
Osirium Technologies Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £3.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Osirium Technologies Company Profile
Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.
