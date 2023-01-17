Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Desjardins lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Orla Mining Stock Down 8.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN ORLA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. 19,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.81. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 312,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 57,556 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 287.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,270,000 after buying an additional 1,213,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
