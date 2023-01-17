ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Up to $83.11

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.11, but opened at $86.54. ORIX shares last traded at $86.54, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on IX shares. TheStreet downgraded ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

ORIX Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08.

Insider Transactions at ORIX

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 158.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ORIX in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ORIX by 39.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ORIX by 57.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ORIX by 80.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

