Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0779 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0779 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $53.82 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00030590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00042100 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017893 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000731 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00233484 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07820973 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,336,398.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.