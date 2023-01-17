OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Sells $52,505.28 in Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) CEO Peter K. Miller sold 29,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $52,505.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
OptiNose Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:OPTN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,004. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. OptiNose, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.30.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OptiNose from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OptiNose to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on OptiNose in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
