OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Sells $52,505.28 in Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) CEO Peter K. Miller sold 29,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $52,505.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OptiNose Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:OPTN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,004. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. OptiNose, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptiNose

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in OptiNose by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,402,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 39,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,088,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 83,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in OptiNose by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 125,949 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in OptiNose by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 887,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OptiNose by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OptiNose from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OptiNose to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on OptiNose in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

