OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $44.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $317.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 0.94.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 million. Research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in OptimizeRx by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 237,100 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,310,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 821.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 206,308 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 178,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 138,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,556,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

