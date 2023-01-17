Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Down 86.2% in December

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Optimi Health Trading Up 1.9 %

OPTHF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Optimi Health has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

Optimi Health

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

