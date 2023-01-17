Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 52,281 shares.The stock last traded at $6.80 and had previously closed at $6.89.

OPRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Opera from $9.00 to $8.20 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $85.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.99 million.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Opera by 3,169.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Opera by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Opera by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

