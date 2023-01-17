Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 25,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 554,853 shares.The stock last traded at $32.78 and had previously closed at $32.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Open Text Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $852.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Open Text by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 324,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Open Text by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

