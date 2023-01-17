OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 653 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $156.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day moving average is $136.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

