OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 573 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,367,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,186,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 168,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Synopsys by 11,272.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 162,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $332.97 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.47 and a 200-day moving average of $325.76.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

