OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 1,946 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

