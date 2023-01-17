OneAscent Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,416 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 890.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $30.64.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

