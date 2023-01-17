OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,471 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.