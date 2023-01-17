OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 610.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $225.79 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $307.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.94.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $2.401 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.