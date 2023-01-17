OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 248.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $392,484.84 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

